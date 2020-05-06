Virginia M. Merenda
Virginia M. Merenda, 87, of Allentown and formerly of Trexlertown, died May 4, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late George and Clara (King) Oyer. She worked in the office at the former Daytimer's for many years before retiring. She was a member of Fritz United Methodist Church, Bethlehem where she was a choir member for 60 years and a member of the prayer shawl ministry. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, and painting. Virginia is survived by her brother, Jack Oyer and wife Loretta of Hellertown; grandchildren, Chandel wife of Anthony Trumbauer, Jared Pacchioli and wife Ravin, and Drake Nester and future wife Margaret Wilson; great grandchildren, Roman Trumbauer and Laila Pacchioli. She was predeceased by a son, Michael A. Merenda and a daughter, Susan M. Nester. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fritz United Methodist Church, 303 W. Packer Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
