Virginia M. (Byrem) Murphy, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away May 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Murphy. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Estella (Sloyer) Byrem. She was a loving mother and grandmother.



Survivors: son- Richard and wife Ariel of Ashfield; daughters- Anne Bowser and husband Ronald of Bethlehem, Kathleen Murphy and husband Terry Magliane of Bethlehem Twp; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings- Harry Byrem and Beulah Kalmar.



Services will be Private for the family care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store