Virginia M. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. (Byrem) Murphy, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away May 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Murphy. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Estella (Sloyer) Byrem. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors: son- Richard and wife Ariel of Ashfield; daughters- Anne Bowser and husband Ronald of Bethlehem, Kathleen Murphy and husband Terry Magliane of Bethlehem Twp; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings- Harry Byrem and Beulah Kalmar.

Services will be Private for the family care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved