Virginia M. Zajac
Service Announcement

Virginia "Ginny" M. (Crouthamel) Zajac, 61, of Mertztown, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in her residence, the wife of Mitchell J. Zajac, and the daughter of Venice Joy Crouthamel, a resident of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, and the late Richard Joseph Crouthamel.

SERVICES: A public graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, with Reverend Brad Haws, Hospice Chaplain, officiating. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
