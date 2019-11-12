|
|
Virginia P. Wolfe, 86, of Allentown passed away November 5th. Born in Kennett Square, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Janette (Vanore) Pannell.
After earning a bachelor's degree from West Chester State College, she became a teacher in East Penn School District for 35 years. She was also the founder and president of Lehigh Valley Animal Rights Coalition for 25 years. She remained active after retirement as an animal rights lobbyist in Harrisburg and was pivotal in getting animal rights laws passed.
She is survived by her daughter Noel Benson of Kennett Square and her children Storm and Lahna Benson of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter Gina Logan and husband Kevin of Oceanridge, Florida and their children Ryan and Connor Logan. She was predeceased by her brother John Pannell earlier this year.
Celebration of Life: A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 15th from 1-3 p.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown.
Directions at: www.allentownfunerals.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019