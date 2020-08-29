Virginia R. "Ginny" Silfies, 90, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Summit Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at St. Luke's Lehighton Campus. She was the wife of the late Harold H.S. Silfies, with whom she shared 55 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2003. Born in Danielsville, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Lena (Deiter) Kocher. Ginny attended Coplay High School. She was employed by the County of Northampton at Gracedale, where she worked for 32 years as a nurse aide and later in the dietary department, before retiring in 1989. Her passion was baking, and she was known for her extraordinary pies and donuts. Ginny also loved quilting and crocheting, playing bingo, listening to the music of Elvis, and she so enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos. Picnics, banquets, and reunions were among her favorite events to attend. A faithful and active member of Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, Danielsville, Ginny volunteered to bake for many events at church and was also a member of the choir.



Survivors: Ginny is survived by her sons, Philip H. Silfies and wife, Joanna, of Lehighton, and David A. Silfies and companion, Jean James, of Emanuelsville; three grandchildren, Justin Silfies of North Carolina, Daniel Silfies of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kelly Chapkovich and husband, Cory, of Allentown; two great-granddaughters, Kayla and Sara; a sister, Myra Klipple of Point Phillips; many nieces and nephews; and her companion of more than six years, Harold Silfies, of Danielsville. In addition to her husband, Harold, she was predeceased by five brothers, Claude, Delbert, Harold, Roy, and Albert Kocher, and three sisters, Clair MacHaffie, Gertrude DeLong, and Orpha Rogers.



Services: Graveside Services will be held privately in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 S. Mink Road, Danielsville, PA 18038.



