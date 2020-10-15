1/1
Virginia S. Bixler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia S. Bixler, 80, of Slatington, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. She was the loving wife of Arthur Daniel "Dan" Bixler, celebrating 57 years of marriage on September 21, 2020. She was an exceptional mother to their five children, and caretaker of generations of horses, dogs, cats, and one goat. Her living animals include horses, Francis and Neda, and her Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Blue.

Virginia was born in Hornell, NY, and was the adopted daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Boland) Sohon. Virginia grew up in Havertown, PA, and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She attended The Pennsylvania State University and while there also worked in Poultry Disease Research. She was a talented artist who over her lifetime explored needlepoint, oil painting, knitting, sewing, and most recently, ceramic painting. Virginia volunteered for many years with the Northern Lehigh School District PTO, the Allentown Dog Training Club, the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center emergency room, and provided a home for five exchange students for the Rotary Club of Slatington.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Rebecca L. Froelich (Wayne) of Mansfield, TX, Esther B. Piszczek (Paul) of Duluth, MN, sons Arthur Daniel (Dan) Heil Bixler (Karen Waibel) of Lansdale, PA, Michael N.H. Bixler, Kunkletown, PA, son-in-law Richard S. Ayo of Sewell, NJ, nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her adoptive brother Harry M. Sohon and her daughter Rachel A. Ayo who passed away one day prior on October 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of New Bolton (Equine) Center in Virginia's memory at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=VET&fund=342164; New Bolton Center, 382 West Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home Inc., Slatington, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved