Virginia S. Bixler, 80, of Slatington, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. She was the loving wife of Arthur Daniel "Dan" Bixler, celebrating 57 years of marriage on September 21, 2020. She was an exceptional mother to their five children, and caretaker of generations of horses, dogs, cats, and one goat. Her living animals include horses, Francis and Neda, and her Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Blue.
Virginia was born in Hornell, NY, and was the adopted daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Boland) Sohon. Virginia grew up in Havertown, PA, and graduated from Notre Dame High School. She attended The Pennsylvania State University and while there also worked in Poultry Disease Research. She was a talented artist who over her lifetime explored needlepoint, oil painting, knitting, sewing, and most recently, ceramic painting. Virginia volunteered for many years with the Northern Lehigh School District PTO, the Allentown Dog Training Club, the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center emergency room, and provided a home for five exchange students for the Rotary Club of Slatington.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Rebecca L. Froelich (Wayne) of Mansfield, TX, Esther B. Piszczek (Paul) of Duluth, MN, sons Arthur Daniel (Dan) Heil Bixler (Karen Waibel) of Lansdale, PA, Michael N.H. Bixler, Kunkletown, PA, son-in-law Richard S. Ayo of Sewell, NJ, nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her adoptive brother Harry M. Sohon and her daughter Rachel A. Ayo who passed away one day prior on October 9, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of New Bolton (Equine) Center in Virginia's memory at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=VET&fund=342164
; New Bolton Center, 382 West Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home Inc., Slatington, PA.