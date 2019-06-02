Vito F. Spinosa 82, of Schnecksville peacefully passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Hochstrasser) to whom he was happily married for 25 years. Born in Allentown, Vito was the son of the late Costantino J. Spinosa Sr. and the late Nunziata R. (Malvestuto) Spinosa. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Vito was on the board of directors and officer of the D&C Spinosa Construction Company of Allentown. He was also a board member and officer of the former Vantage Point Racquet Ball Club in Allentown. Vito owned and operated Barclay Contracting Co. with his wife Cheryl from 1983-2011. He was a member of the Greenleaf Lodge #561 and was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association and "Back the Lions". Surviving with his wife Cheryl are his sons; Terrence and his wife Angela of Virginia, James and his wife Susan of Colorado, daughters; Diana Lynn of Allentown, Alicia wife of Kip Kogelman of Catasauqua, and Kristin wife of Trent Olsen of Northampton, brother; Ercole and his wife Pat of Allentown, and his in laws; Vivian wife of the late Sol of Macungie, Gina wife of the late Costantino Jr. of Easton, Ennio husband of the late Nancy Angelone of Allentown, sister; the late Rosina Spinosa. Vito has 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Services will be Noon on Tuesday June 4, 2019 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will be from 10:00-12:00 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or a . Published in Morning Call on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary