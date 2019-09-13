Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Vivian Sharga
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21 st St.
Northampton, PA
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21 st St.
Northampton, PA
Vivian D. Sharga Obituary
Vivian D. Sharga, 77, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Sharga, who passed on August 6, 2004. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Harriet (Dreisbach) Miner. Vivian was employed for the Allentown School District over 30 years. She was blessed with a wonderful group of lifelong friends. Vivian enjoyed going to the casinos with her friends, playing bingo at the Franklin Social Club, and swimming with "The Pool Ladies." She was a volunteer for the Lehigh Valley Active Life Senior Center and was known for her collection of flamingos. Vivian was a true matriarch of her family and was loved dearly by her children and grandchildren. Survivors: daughter, Michelle Gannon; sons, Richard and wife Patricia, Joseph; 7 grandchildren, Bryan, Shaun, Christopher, Andrew, Emily, Jacquelyn, Alex and her beloved cat, Reo. Services: Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 5:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to a in loving memory of Vivian.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019
