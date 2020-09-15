Vivian F. Andreas, 100, formerly of Slatington, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Andreas. Born in Mahanoy City, on August 22, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Kathryn (Kates) Becker.



Vivian worked as a factory worker for various mills throughout the area. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington.



She is survived by sons: Lee Andreas and wife Linda of Slatington, Larry Andreas and wife Anne of Rockville, MD; grandchildren: Jennifer and husband Matt Handwerk, Donald Andreas and wife Stephanie, Jacqueline and husband Dan Coffin, Benjamin Andreas and wife Cailin, Ethan Andreas and wife Jessica, Matthew Andreas and wife Angela; 11 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No Calling hours, arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. John's UCC, 15 S. Second St Slatington or the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main Street, Slatington PA 18080



