Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Vivian F. Lucci, 91, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in her home on January 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph A. Lucci.

Vivian spent most of her life living in North Bergen, New Jersey before moving to Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated homemaker who spent years raising her family. She also loved her dogs and knitting. Vivian will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she is lovingly remembered by her children: Narda, wife of Frank Carpluk, Laurie, wife of Bruce Klvana, Jolene, wife of Phil Natosi, Joseph Lucci and his wife Sandra, Eddie Lucci and his wife Tina; twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102. A second viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 930AM until the mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10AM, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown, PA 18103.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020
