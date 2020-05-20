Vivian P. Gruber, 93, formerly of Emmaus, passed away May 17, 2020 at Devon House, Allentown. She was the wife of the late William L. Gruber, who passed away in 2015. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Pearl (Hoffman) Clauser. Vivian was a graduate of Allentown High School and she earned her Associates Degree from Allentown Business School. She spent most of her professional career as a bookkeeper and was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church.
Vivian is survived by Son, Scott Gruber and his wife, JoAnn; and Daughter, Denise Weber. Her Grandchildren include Elon Gruber and her husband, Nicholas Stroumbakis, Ashley Gruber, Alexander Gruber and his wife, Heather, and Chantelle Scott and her husband, Brian; Great-Grandchildren include Breya, William, Chloe, and Augustus. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Kachline, and was predeceased by her sister, Louise Winebarger.
Vivian was a devoted mother and wife, and passionate about helping animals in need. She rescued, fostered and placed many cats into adoring forever homes. She had a lifelong love for learning and traveling. Her kind heart and compassion to help others less fortunate set an example for others to follow and emulate. She was and always will be loved by her family and friends.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, 5075 Lilmeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036; to The Cat Shack, Inc., P.O. Box 950, Trexlertown, PA 18087; or to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.