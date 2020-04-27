Vivian V. (Wuchter) Gracely, 97, formerly of Emmaus, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Township. She was the wife of the late Ira F. Gracely. Born in Bath, March 29, 1923, Vivian was the daughter of the late Willard and Catherine (Hilberg) Wuchter. She was employed as a social worker for the Lehigh County Agency on Aging for 15 years before retiring. Survivors: Sons, Keith R. Gracely, Scott A. Gracely and his wife, Lisa both of Lower Macungie Township; daughter-in-law, Laura Gracely of New Tripoli; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; predeceased by a son, Brian I. Gracely. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Home c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.