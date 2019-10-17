|
In the afternoon hours of October 15th, 2019, W. Larry Rivers passed peacefully with his family by his side at Lehigh Valley Hospice Center, Allentown, PA. He is now at peace and free from the terrible disease that consumed him over the past 11 years, robbing him and Connie of their final years together. Larry, 77, of Coplay, was born September 27th, 1942. He was the son of the late Cecile (Rivers) Wedde, Julian Rivers, and stepfather Dr. Theodore Wedde. He was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, moving to Northampton, Pennsylvania in 1961 where he met the love of his life. On February 8th, 1964 he married Connie. They spent a loving 55 years together and had two beautiful children, Cheri and Patrick.
Larry worked at the Bethlehem Steel for a dedicated 33 years. He and Connie also had an active social life. He was an avid music lover of classic country music and 50's rock and roll, which he enjoyed dancing to with his wife. He loved to be the life of the party with his friends, coaching baseball for Coplay sports, and playing golf and darts. He loved traveling with Connie on cruises and to various trips around the country. He frequently vacationed at Ocean City, MD and Myrtle Beach, SC with his family where he would spend countless hours floating in the ocean and diving in the waves. His friends and family meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Rivers, daughter, Cheri, wife of Gino Schneider of Hellertown, son, Patrick Rivers and wife Kathy of Whitehall, grandchildren Jaimie, Nick, Tianna, and Patrick.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 290 King of Prussia Rd, Suite 320, Radnor, PA 19087 or c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019