W. Leroy Davies

W. Leroy Davies Obituary
W. Leroy Davies, 93, of Allentown, died August 7, 2019 in Lehigh Center. Born in Ambler, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Melissa (Rosenberry) Davies. He honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a bank teller for many years and later was a maintenance worker for CVS, retiring in 2016. Leroy is survived by his children, David K. Davies and wife Lori, Margaret E. Goodall, Ralph J. Davies, Melia A. wife of Jeffrey Lenhardt, and Arlene wife of David Fox; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
