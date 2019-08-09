Morning Call Obituaries
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
1011 Catasauqua Ave.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Wadiha Sabini


1926 - 2019
Wadiha Sabini, 93, of Amar Syria passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 8, 2019. She was born in Amar, Syria on April 1, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Abraham Hashwi and Belinda Khoury. She was predeceased by her husband Nouri Sabini and their son Issa Sabini. Wadiha was a highly respected member of Allentown's Syrian community and she played an influential role in the lives of many of her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, going for walks, helping her eldest daughter and mostly spending time with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors: Wadiha is survived by her brother Jameel Atiyeh and her children: Shaalan, Afaf, Leila and Oumayma. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services: viewing Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. with funeral services following at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Following interment, mercy meal will be held at St. George Orthodox Church.

Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019
