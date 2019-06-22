Waldemar Ramirez, 77, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Legend of Allentown. He was the husband of Alma (Suarez) Ramirez, with whom he shared over 51 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Enrique Ramirez and Obdulia Zapata. Before retiring, he worked as a Layout at Agere Systems for over 41 years. Papi's six grandchildren and canine companions were his pride and joy.



Papi was loved and will be missed by his wife Alma; daughters Marisel R., wife of David Smith of Douglassville, Cristina, wife of Robert Adams of Zionsville; son Waldemar II and his wife Melissa of Allentown; grandchildren Austin, Benjamin, Kiana, Joshua, Isabella, Tyler.



Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 27 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM.



Memorials can be made to the Autism Society of Berks Co., c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, 18031. Published in Morning Call on June 22, 2019