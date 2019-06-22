Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waldemar Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waldemar Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Waldemar Ramirez Obituary
Waldemar Ramirez, 77, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Legend of Allentown. He was the husband of Alma (Suarez) Ramirez, with whom he shared over 51 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Enrique Ramirez and Obdulia Zapata. Before retiring, he worked as a Layout at Agere Systems for over 41 years. Papi's six grandchildren and canine companions were his pride and joy.

Papi was loved and will be missed by his wife Alma; daughters Marisel R., wife of David Smith of Douglassville, Cristina, wife of Robert Adams of Zionsville; son Waldemar II and his wife Melissa of Allentown; grandchildren Austin, Benjamin, Kiana, Joshua, Isabella, Tyler.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 27 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM.

Memorials can be made to the Autism Society of Berks Co., c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now