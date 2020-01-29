|
|
With sadness, the family of Walter A. Sharshon, age 86 of Macungie, PA, announces his passing. Walter was the husband of Lucy E. Sharshon for fifty-three wonderful years before she passed away in 2007. He worked for the former Western Electric Co. as a Supervisor of Manufacturing, Personnel and Purchasing during his 38 year career.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Walter and May Sharshon. Walter was a graduate of Allen High School and Muhlenberg College. He was also a Korean War Veteran.
Walter is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Sharshon Massa, her husband, Robert, and their two children, Robert III and Elyse Mohr and her husband, Chris Mohr; Son, Gregory A. Sharshon, wife Eileen, and their three daughters, Amanda Greenwood, Tammy Anna, and Jenny Sharshon. Walter had three great grandchildren, Emily Anna, Lily Anna and Atlas Crump.
Services: 2 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A calling hour will be held 1-2 PM Friday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: Turning Point Project, 1945 Millington Square, Bel Air, MD 21015 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020