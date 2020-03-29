|
Walter A. Strobel, 90, of Allentown passed away on March 24th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Eleanor (Barkocy) Strobel with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past August. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Leopold and Eleanor (Krenn) Strobel. Walter was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Church in Allentown. He attended Allentown Central Catholic High School. A veteran of military service, he served in the US Army during the Korean War in Occupational Forces in Germany. He was employed by Willard/Exide Battery Company retiring in 1991.
Survivors: wife Eleanor, son Robert, daughters Theresa Strobel, Monica Feyrer and husband Michael, brothers Edward (Edna) and James, two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Raymond, Eleanor Dietz, Irene Kutish, Marie Embon, and Margaret Bearish, nieces and nephew.
Services: Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C Weir Funeral Home. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020