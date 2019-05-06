Walter A. W. Oertner, 83, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Doris Anna (Bachman) Oertner, they were married on July 14, 1956. Born in Germany on December 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Robert and Gertrude (Bleu) Oertner. Walter was employed by Tarkett, working in the printing department. He was a member of St. John's UCC, Slatington. He was instrumental in the forming of the suburban little league baseball team. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Richard W. Oertner and wife Betty K. of Palmerton, David L. Oertner of Whitehall, Keith R. Oertner and wife Sharon of Schnecksville; Grandchildren: Matthew, Tiffany, Lauren, Jackie, Missy and Aimee and her husband Josh; Sisters; Rosalie and husband Jay Hollenbach of Brockton, Maryann and husband Larry Ulrich of Orefield; brothers: Willie Oertner and wife Kay, Conroy Oertner and wife Doris both of Tamaqua, Siegfried Oertner and wife Carol of Slatington, Kurt Oertner and wife Joyce of Orefield; Many nieces & nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour from 10 to 11A.M. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. John's UCC General Fund, 15 S. Second St, Slatington PA. Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary