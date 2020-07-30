Walter A. Yaros 87, of Bethlehem, formerly of North Catasauqua, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Walter was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Gallagher) Yaros and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary this past November. Born in North Catasauqua Walter was a son of the late William R. and Bertha M. (Gosnesky) Yaros. He was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua, and formerly of St. lawrence the Martyr. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Walter was a claims representative for the former Selective Insurance Co. in New Jersey for 23 years. He then was the owner operator of the Birkel-Yaros Insurance Company in Bethlehem prior to retiring in 1995. Walter was an avid fisherman. Surviving with his wife is his daughter Ann wife of Ronald Snyder of Bethlehem, and his sons; David (Donna) of Hyde Park, NY, and Robert in Catasauqua. Walter's grandchildren are; Alyssa M. Snyder and Bernadette wife of Ronald Mendez and their son Ronnie. Walter was preceded in death by his brother Vincent M. in 1997. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 3rd at 10:00 am in St. John Fisher. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church 1229 3rd St. N. Catasauqua, Pa. 18032. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store