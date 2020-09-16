Walter A. Young, 94, formerly of Emmaus, died Sept. 13, 2020 in Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Florence E. (Eastburn) Young. Born in Coopersburg, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Helen E. (Gable) Young. Walter honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He was a toolmaker for the former Western Electric for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He also was an Amway distributor for many years. He was a member of Morning Star Moravian Church and a member of Saucon Lodge #469 F&AM. Walter is survived by sons, Dale D. Young and wife Fran of Pennsburg, Neil P. Young and wife Patti of Allentown, and William W. Young and wife Tina of Allentown; daughters, Susan L. Olbrys of Pittsburgh, Diane E. wife of Scott Walbert of Allentown, and JoAnn P. wife of David Tillmutt of San Antonio, TX; brother, Russell P. Young of Alachua, FL; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. He was predeceased by a son, Richard S. Young. Funeral services will be held on Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morning Star Moravian Church, 234 S. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.



