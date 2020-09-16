1/1
Walter A. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. Young, 94, formerly of Emmaus, died Sept. 13, 2020 in Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Florence E. (Eastburn) Young. Born in Coopersburg, he was the son of the late Paul R. and Helen E. (Gable) Young. Walter honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He was a toolmaker for the former Western Electric for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He also was an Amway distributor for many years. He was a member of Morning Star Moravian Church and a member of Saucon Lodge #469 F&AM. Walter is survived by sons, Dale D. Young and wife Fran of Pennsburg, Neil P. Young and wife Patti of Allentown, and William W. Young and wife Tina of Allentown; daughters, Susan L. Olbrys of Pittsburgh, Diane E. wife of Scott Walbert of Allentown, and JoAnn P. wife of David Tillmutt of San Antonio, TX; brother, Russell P. Young of Alachua, FL; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. He was predeceased by a son, Richard S. Young. Funeral services will be held on Fri., Sept. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morning Star Moravian Church, 234 S. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved