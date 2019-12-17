Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Walter "Yogi Bear" Baron, 83, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Manor Care - West Allen. He and his wife, Eleanor J. "Ellie" Baron, shared 43 years of marriage.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Kasick) Baron. Walter served his country honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked for Bethlehem Steel in the 48' Mill for 40 years. Walter was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. In his spare time, he hung out at Yocco's on Liberty Street. Walter loved bowling and going to the casino.

Survivors: His loving wife, Ellie; daughter, Elizabeth E. "Betsy" Eisenhart of Allentown; grand-dog, Judd; sister, Nancy Bennett and her husband John of Whitehall; nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by brothers Stephen and Samuel Baron.

Services: A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Thursday morning from 10-11 AM in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday in the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
