Walter C. Deppen
Walter C. Deppen, 88, of Whitehall, passed away June 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Jean D. (Eberwein) Deppen, for the past 68 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Walker C. and Dorothy M. (Ritter) Deppen. Walter was a salesperson for Sears and JCPenney for many years until his retirement. He was a 1949 graduate of Allentown High School. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Lutheran Church, Allentown. He was one of the founding members of the East Side Memorial Little League, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Jean; Children, Sandra Hathaway and her husband Bill, Charles "Chuck" Deppen and his wife Paula and Kay Duffy and her husband Joe; Brothers, Donald and Kenneth Deppen; Grandchildren, Andrew and Kathleen Roche. He was predeceased by a Sister, Kathleen Deppen.

Services: Will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Fellowship Community Annual Fund, 3020 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, PA 18052.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
