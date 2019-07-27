|
|
Walter E. Burke, 93, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Martha (Kraynak) Burke. Born in Ilion, NY, he was a son of the late Louis and Muree (Bronner) Burke. He was employed for 21 years as an engineer at AT&T in Allentown leading up to his retirement. Previously, he worked as a research scientist and supervisor at Cities Service Research and Development Co., Cranbury, NJ. Prior to that he was employed as a petroleum chemist at the M.W. Kellogg Co., Jersey City, NJ.
Walter attended the Illinois Institute of Technology as a Naval V12 student during WWII where he served in the US Navy. He graduated cum laude from Syracuse University with a liberal arts major in chemistry. He holds a patent on an X-ray spectrographic procedure, and was the co-author of several scientific papers. While employed full time and into retirement he built and remodeled numerous homes and apartments on his own - often with just minimal support from contractors.
Surviving are sons, Tom (Jeanne), James, Mark and Brent; and a granddaughter, Emily (Kenny) Stack. His brother Morrell and Gerald predeceased him.
Friends and family may call Monday, July 29, from 9 - 10 a.m. with services held at 10 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019