|
|
Walter Edward Smakulski, Sr. age 79, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. He was the husband of the late Patricia A Smakulski who died in 2006 and with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of the late Edward Smakulski and the late Anna Mitchatz Smakulski.
Walter was an Electrical Engineer working in the switchgear manufacturing industry for many years. He was a member of The Buc-Le Aero Sportsmen Club and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He had a love for building and flying remote control airplanes on the Jon P Fritzges Memorial Flying field. Walter was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were among his passions. He spent time with the Ridge Valley Rod and Gun Club. You would often find him walking, hiking, on bike rides or enjoying Lake Nockamixon. He could also be found watching all his grandchildren at school sporting events. Survivors include three sons, Walter Jr. of Berlin, MD; Michael and his wife Wendy of Coopersburg, and Mark of Bloomsburg; one daughter, Annemarie McMenamin and her husband Brian of Quakertown; two sisters, Joan Walton (Mark) of Washington Twp, NJ and Connie Shead (Daniel) of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Erik, Kelly, Brittany, Alexis, Morgan, Ian, Carly and Madeline and one great-granddaughter, Eastyn. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard. You are invited to visit with Walter's family and friends from 10:00 to 11:30 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd. 135 W. Pumping Station Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951. His funeral service will follow at 11:30. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, The Sheridan Bldg., 125 S. Ninth St., Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107. To view his online tribute, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2020