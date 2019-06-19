Walter H. Marsteller, Sr.



Walter H. Marsteller, Sr., 70, of Kutztown, died June 16, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Loretta J. (Geiger) Marsteller. Born in Macungie, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Helen E. (Kriebel) Marsteller. Walter honorably served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. He worked for National Can, Sun Sweet Growers, Danone Water/Crystal Springs Water, retiring in 2011. He was a member of Ziegel's Union Church. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Loretta; sons, Walter H. Marsteller, Jr. and wife Shannon of Coplay, Steven M. Marsteller and wife Diana of Elkton, MD, and John P. Marsteller and wife Jennifer of Orefield; brothers, Raymond W. Marsteller and James L. Marsteller; grandchildren, Alyssa, Seth, Kayla, Sierra, and Sawyer. He was predeceased by a brother, Franklin Marsteller. Memorial Services will be held on Tue., June 25, 2019 at 6:00 followed by fellowship until 8:00 PM in Ziegel's Union Church, 9990 Ziegel's Church Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.



