Walter J. Blair of Emmaus, PA passed away on Saturday, April 20th in St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown at the age of 88. He was the husband of the late Barbara Blair who passed away in July 2018. Born in Yonkers, NY, he was predeceased by his mother, Lauretta (Johannsen) and father Walter G. Blair, as well as his sister Virginia Elliott. Walter and his wife, Barbara moved to the Lehigh Valley in 1960. A graduate of Roosevelt High School of Yonkers, NY, he spent his career in packaging sales with FMC Corp. and Turex, Inc. He served with the US Navy on the carrier Roosevelt during the Korean War. Walter was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown. He was an avid golfer and antique car enthusiast. Mr. Blair was a member of the Mercantile Club and the Corner Club, both of Emmaus.Survivors include his son David Blair of Yonkers, NY and daughter Susan Blair, wife of Charles Bearish of Allentown, PA. Services: Wednesday, April 24th Calvary Baptist Church, 4601 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA. Calling time from 9:30 – 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested for Calvary Baptist Church, 4601 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary