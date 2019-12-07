|
|
Walter J. Corcoran, 74, of Macungie, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Dawn P. (Sullenberger) Corcoran. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 19th. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Walter and Helen (Terry) Corcoran. Walt was a graduate of West Catholic, Class of 1963. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown where he had coached basketball and baseball. Walt was a longtime sports referee on all levels including Division 1, 2 and 3 college basketball, high school lacrosse and soccer, and high school basketball where he refereed the 1999 PIAA State Championship Game. He was instrumental in running the men's summer basketball league in Whitehall and women's college league for many years and coached EPYA softball. Walt retired as a distribution supervisor at Kraft Foods after 33 years of service to the company. Following his retirement he had worked at Brookside Country Club for 15 years. He enjoyed playing golf, but his greatest love was cheering on his grandchildren during their high school and college sporting events.
Survivors: Wife; Children, Patrick Corcoran, Christine Rau and her husband, Layman, Jr., Tracey Grim and her husband, Matthew, and Kerry Corcoran and her fiancé, Jeff Cougle; Grandchildren, Ryan, Brent, Josh (Alana), Alyssa (Adam), Sarah, Samantha, Alicia, Nicholas, and Layman, III (Bonnie); Great-Grandchildren, Riley and Layman, IV; and Sister, Kathleen Foster. He was preceded in death by Siblings, Donald Corcoran and Janet Bruno.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday December 11, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: may be made to the church at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019