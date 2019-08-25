|
|
Walter J. "Chuck" Frisch, 85, of Germansville died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall. He was the husband of the late Bette J. (Handwerk) Frisch. Born in North Coplay, June 16, 1934, Walter was the son of the late Frank and Gisella (Haber) Frisch. He was employed at the former Coplay Cement Co. for 35 years before retiring in 1995. Active in the life of his church, Walter was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, Slatington where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as Eucharistic Minister. An avid outdoorsman, Walter was a long-time member of the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club and the Heidelberg Game Protective Association.
Survivors: Children, Cathy E. Poust of Macungie, Caroleen B. Frassinelli (Paul) of Anderson, SC, Walter F. Frisch (Kelly) of Germansville, Colette J. Wint (Paul) of Hellertown, John J. Frisch of Germansville; sister, Dorothy Molchany of Coplay; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren.
Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 am. – 10:15 am. Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church, 633 West Washington Street, Slatington. Interment will follow the Mass in the parish cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Promise of the Lehigh Valley c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019