1/2
Walter J. "Walt" Holler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92 of Walnutport, died August 18, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Peg Holler for 70 years. Born in Allentown to the late Joseph and Mary (Loimbeck) Holler, Walt graduated from AHS in 1945 and from Pennsylvania Military College (now Weidner University) in 1949. He received a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a Commission as 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served in the Korean War, attaining the rank of Captain in the Corps. of Engineers. His working career included stints at Luria Engineering, Air Products, Bethlehem Steel Corp. and Fuller Co., from which he retired in 1990. He and his family were members of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitehall for 17 years before he and his wife moved to Walnutport and joined Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville. He enjoyed hiking and caring for their one acre wooded lot, and German shepherds Tara and Baron. Survivors: dear wife; sister Elsie wife of Charles Ziegenfus; sons Steven and wife Rosemary, Kenneth and companion Marilee Latshaw; daughters Linda and husband Brian Paul, Patti and husband Edwin Young; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Walt was predeceased by great granddaughter Ashley Nicole Gill. Private graveside services will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Dr. Cherryville, PA 18035. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 21, 2020
Grandpop, you lived a very full life and that full life was everything i will remember about you. The stories and memories of the holidays and picinics at your house will always be in my mind and heart. The values and caring that you and grandmom gave to me have gone a long way in my life and my families. These values i will carry with me always and always will remember your advice and of course the holler humer. I can only inspire to be half the man you were. I love you granpop, every bald eagle i see will be you flying over me and our family making sure we are good.
Carlton Gill
Family
August 21, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Mr. Holler's passing. One of the things I remember: Back in the high-school years, myself, Steve and maybe a few other friends were hanging out in Steve's basement. Mr. Holler came down and asked how things were going. We complained that there was nothing to do; we were bored. He said something like, "Nothing to do? Geez, I dunno. When I wasn't much older than you guys, we were in Korea." He talked briefly about how damn cold it was. No further details, just that he was there, and the cold. That's all that was needed. It came through to me me how lame it was to be complaining about boredom. He didn't need to sermonize. Just a brief observation, and I never forgot the lesson. A wise way to approach it, I think. He was a good man.
Dan Hartzell
Friend
August 21, 2020
Linda and family..Sorry to hear of your fathers passing. He was such a nice man, always enjoyed talking to him.
Linda Wertman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved