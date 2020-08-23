Age 92 of Walnutport, died August 18, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Peg Holler for 70 years. Born in Allentown to the late Joseph and Mary (Loimbeck) Holler, Walt graduated from AHS in 1945 and from Pennsylvania Military College (now Weidner University) in 1949. He received a B.S. in Civil Engineering and a Commission as 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served in the Korean War, attaining the rank of Captain in the Corps. of Engineers. His working career included stints at Luria Engineering, Air Products, Bethlehem Steel Corp. and Fuller Co., from which he retired in 1990. He and his family were members of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitehall for 17 years before he and his wife moved to Walnutport and joined Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville. He enjoyed hiking and caring for their one acre wooded lot, and German shepherds Tara and Baron. Survivors: dear wife; sister Elsie wife of Charles Ziegenfus; sons Steven and wife Rosemary, Kenneth and companion Marilee Latshaw; daughters Linda and husband Brian Paul, Patti and husband Edwin Young; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Walt was predeceased by great granddaughter Ashley Nicole Gill. Private graveside services will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Dr. Cherryville, PA 18035. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.