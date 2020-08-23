Very sorry to hear about Mr. Holler's passing. One of the things I remember: Back in the high-school years, myself, Steve and maybe a few other friends were hanging out in Steve's basement. Mr. Holler came down and asked how things were going. We complained that there was nothing to do; we were bored. He said something like, "Nothing to do? Geez, I dunno. When I wasn't much older than you guys, we were in Korea." He talked briefly about how damn cold it was. No further details, just that he was there, and the cold. That's all that was needed. It came through to me me how lame it was to be complaining about boredom. He didn't need to sermonize. Just a brief observation, and I never forgot the lesson. A wise way to approach it, I think. He was a good man.

Dan Hartzell

Friend