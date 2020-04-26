Walter J. "Junior" Rasich, 86, of Hellertown, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill as a result of the covid virus while residing at Whitehall Manor. He is the husband of the late Marie T. (Donchez) Rasich. He was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on December 1, 1933 to the late Ivan John and Mary (Ciszczon) Rasich. He was an electrical inspector at the former Bethlehem Steel for 42 years until retirement. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown. Walter was a toy collector especially matchbox cars, loved the flea markets, would fix anything for his grandchildren, and loved to travel. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. SURVIVORS: Loving children: Andrew J. (Sandra L.) of Lower Saucon Twp., Rodney J. of Nazareth, Kathleen M. (Giovanni) Colbertaldo of Orlando, FL, Cynthia M. (Edward J.) Wesolowski of East Allen Twp.; sister: Mary Williams of Bethlehem; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers: Michael, John & Andrew; sisters: Anna Herman & Katherine Yawney. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The funeral service will be held privately at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association and your local food bank.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.