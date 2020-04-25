Walter J. Sommers, 87, of Allentown, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. He was the husband of Debra (Lichtenthal) Sommers. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Ludwig and Theresa (Kerutz) Sommers. He was a machine operator at a nursing home in Allentown for several years. Walter was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Survivors: Wife; Children, Jason and Jessica Sommers, and Michelle Sicher; 8 Grandchildren; and 13 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Son, Jeffrey; Siblings, John Sommers and Helen Bodish. Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

