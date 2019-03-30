Walter John Okunski, 81, of Salisbury Twp, passed away March 26, 2019 under hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the loving husband of June H. (Feldmann) Okunski. They were married for 57 wonderful years. Born in Utica, New York, he was the son of the late John and Edwena (Dzubian) Okunski. He was a graduate of Colgate University and Upstate Medical School. He served his internship at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, New York and did his surgical residency at Upstate Medical Center. His plastic surgery residency was at the Allentown General Hospital. He was chief of plastic surgery service at the U.S. Naval Hospital St. Albans in Queens, New York during the Vietnam War. He held many staff appointments at Lehigh Valley Hospital including: President of Medical Staff, Chief Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Director of Residency Program, Medical Director of Burn Center that he and Leonard Pool founded. He was on the board of the Burn Prevention Foundation. He loved his profession and was on staff for 50 years. He loved his home, gardening and his many dogs.He is survived by his loving wife June, Children, Robert Okunski and his wife Beth, Lorraine Dillon and Gail Brown and Grandchildren, Tyler Okunski, Ryan Dillon, Olivia Dillon, Benjamin Brown and Julia Brown.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown and on Saturday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Burn Prevention Foundation 236 N. 17th St. Allentown, PA 18104, or to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2028 Lehigh St. Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary