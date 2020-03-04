|
95 years of age and Whitehall resident, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Born in Hazleton to the late Robert and Florence (Kressley) Ebling, he was the husband of Nancy F. (Fortwangler) Ebling for 70 years. Walter proudly served in the Pacific with the US Marines 4th Division during World War II, and was a member of Jones-Quigg American Legion Post 739. He was a graduate of Weatherly High School, East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, and attained his Masters Degree from Penn State University. Walter was a Social Studies teacher in the Weatherly Area and Whitehall-Coplay School Districts for over 35 years, retiring in 1986. Surviving beside his wife Nancy are their son Walter J. "Jim" and his wife Amy of Texas; granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Andrew, grandson Carl, and great grandson Drew; along with nieces, nephews and extended family; he was predeceased by sons William R. and Wayne H., along with his brother Robert. Services will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Walter are strongly suggested to The 968 Postal Road Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109 www.donatenow.heart.org
