Walter L. Brader
1927 - 2020
Walter L. Brader, 92, of Quakertown formerly of Rio Rancho, NM and Sugar Run, PA died November 20, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Lillian (Lederer) Brader. They were married 64 years in July. Born in Bethlehem, PA he was the son of the late Charles T. & Alice E. (Felker) Brader. He was a pilot for Newman Racing in New York before retiring. Prior to that he worked for Northeast Jet, Mack Trucks, Lehigh Portland Cement, all in Allentown, Suburban Airlines in Reading and Berman Sales in Pennsburg. Walter was a member and past president of Perkiomen Lions Club, a member of the Masonic Lodge #595 in Red Hill, a member of the American Legion Post #184 in East Greenville and a 32nd degree Mason. He loved to travel in the U.S.A. and Europe. He also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and camping for over 10 years. He collected John Deere tractors as well. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spinnerstown. Walter was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Christopher (Deborah), and Vaughn. A brother Raymond, and four grandchildren Sierra, Alex, Garrett, & Derek. He was predeceased by two brothers Charles, Kenny and five sisters Dorothy Spencer, Jessie Fluck, Joyce Schoch, Jean Ann Nace, Peggy Heimbach. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church P.O. Box 120 Spinnerstown, PA 18968.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
