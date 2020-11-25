Walter M. Zmarzley, 91, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Betty L. (Hartzell), who passed on June 11, 2012. Born June 12, 1929 in Kreidersville, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Caroline (Ferenc) Zmarzley. Walter was a steel worker for many years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. His family will greatly miss his wit and the incredible way he remembered old stories in detail. After their retirement, he and Betty enjoyed working on wood craft projects together and going to craft shows. But one thing they loved the most was spending time with their granddaughters. Survivors: daughter, Gail Kucherich and her husband, Thomas; granddaughters, Rachel Goletz and her husband, Greg, and Melissa Kucherich; great granddaughter, Penelope; and several nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his brothers, John, Chester, Edward, Stanley, Louis, Joseph Jr., Victor, and Leon, and sister, Stella Babich. Services: A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Walter.