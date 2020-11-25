1/1
Walter M. Zmarzley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter M. Zmarzley, 91, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Betty L. (Hartzell), who passed on June 11, 2012. Born June 12, 1929 in Kreidersville, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Caroline (Ferenc) Zmarzley. Walter was a steel worker for many years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. His family will greatly miss his wit and the incredible way he remembered old stories in detail. After their retirement, he and Betty enjoyed working on wood craft projects together and going to craft shows. But one thing they loved the most was spending time with their granddaughters. Survivors: daughter, Gail Kucherich and her husband, Thomas; granddaughters, Rachel Goletz and her husband, Greg, and Melissa Kucherich; great granddaughter, Penelope; and several nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his brothers, John, Chester, Edward, Stanley, Louis, Joseph Jr., Victor, and Leon, and sister, Stella Babich. Services: A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Walter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved