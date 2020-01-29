|
Walter H. "Pussy Cat" Redlich, 89, of Whitehall passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Thelma M. (Verlander) Redlich. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was a son of the late George F. and Gladys L. (Miller) Redlich. He worked at Tarkett from 1958 until retiring in 1994. During the summer months he worked the Allentown and West End Fairs and other carnivals. He was a member of Circus Model Builders Ring #35 and the Pennsylvania State Showmen's Association. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Walter was a Dallas Cowboys Fan, loved animals and had a passion for trains.
Survivors; daughters, Sherri L. wife of Robert Dieter, Jr.; Anita C. Moyer; Mary A. Painter; brother James; sisters, Charlynn Merrit and Doris Lynn; grandchildren, Douglas, Michael, Jonathan, Melissa and Zachariah; thirteen great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 18 S. 3rd Street, Coplay, PA 18037. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown and 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Saturday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Walter's memory to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020