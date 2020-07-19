1/1
Walter P. Bacher
Walter P. Bacher, 94, of Salisbury Twp., entered eternal life on July 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta (Lanfear) Bacher. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Louis and Stella (Zenz) Bacher. He served in the Army during WW II and worked at Lehigh Structural Steel Co. for 47 years retiring as chairman He was a parishioner of St. Paul's R. C. Church, Allentown. He is survived by his son, Edward Bacher of Salisbury Twp., grandson Brian E. Bacher of NJ and 3 great grandchildren, Logan, Zeke and Brady.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 23rd., in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem, followed by a graveside Rite of Committal in Laurel Cemetery, Fullerton. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's R. C. Church, 920 S. Second St. Allentown PA 18103

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
