Wally "Sonny" Beck, Jr., 80 of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Walter and Harriet (Ritter) Beck Sr. Wally was the husband of Ann (Schimmel) Beck. They would have been married for 36 years this coming August. Wally worked for over 30 years for the former Western Electric and Lucent Technologies. He served his country in the US Navy. Wally loved the outdoors which included camping, fishing, golfing and going to yard sales.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ann, sons, Walter Beck, Robert Rowe, and David Rowe, daughters, Julie "Beck" Pecuch, Deborah Trexler, and Karen Bitterle, sister, Sandra Trommatter, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Katherine Repnyck.



Calling hours will be held from 5:30pm-7:30pm on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the New Covenant Christian Community Church 21 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:30pm. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com.