Walter R. Pumm, 83 years, of Allentown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. He was the husband of Mabel "Mae" (Santee) Pumm for 60 years last July. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Grace (Olewine) Pumm. Walt was an assembly line worker for Mack Trucks for 15 years and was a member of Hogans Club in Allentown. He honorably served in the United States Air Force during WWII. Survivors: wife, Mae, son, Walter R. Pumm, Jr. of Allentown, daughters, Susan Scott of North Dakota and Pamela Pumm-Wotta at home, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Private Services: Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019