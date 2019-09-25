Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Whitehall, PA
WALTER RUSSELL KROMER


1941 - 2019
Walter Russell Kromer, 77, of Slatington, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Catasauqua on October 19, 1941 to the late Arthur W. and Emma R. (Peters) Kromer. He was a roofer his entire life. Walter was a member of Washington Republican Assoc. of Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: 4 children; 5 siblings; & grandchildren.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery in Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
