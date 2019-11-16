|
Walter "Tex" Torba, Sr., 85, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara (Mondrick) Torba, and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on November 27. Born in North Whitehall Township, he was the son of the late Michael Torba and Mary (Meeko) Torba Yuhas.
A graduate of Whitehall High School, he served in the U.S. Army, and worked at Phoenix Forging Co., Catasauqua, for 45 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of Saint John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, North Catasauqua.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Walt "Toby" Torba, Jr. of Center Valley, and his wife Melissa, granddaughter Tatum, brother Mike of Bethlehem and his wife Pauline, and sister Jean of North Catasauqua and her husband Richard Garrison. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Marlene (Schultz) Torba in 1970.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019