Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Torba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Tex" Torba Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter "Tex" Torba Sr. Obituary
Walter "Tex" Torba, Sr., 85, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara (Mondrick) Torba, and would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on November 27. Born in North Whitehall Township, he was the son of the late Michael Torba and Mary (Meeko) Torba Yuhas.

A graduate of Whitehall High School, he served in the U.S. Army, and worked at Phoenix Forging Co., Catasauqua, for 45 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of Saint John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, North Catasauqua.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Walt "Toby" Torba, Jr. of Center Valley, and his wife Melissa, granddaughter Tatum, brother Mike of Bethlehem and his wife Pauline, and sister Jean of North Catasauqua and her husband Richard Garrison. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Marlene (Schultz) Torba in 1970.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -