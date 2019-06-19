|
|
Walter V. Billowitch
Walter V. Billowitch, 93, of Allentown, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Sophie (Holub) Billowitch. They would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this September. Walter was born in Allentown a son of the late Frank and Anna (Muick) Billowitch. He was a baker in the Allentown area for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. Walter will be remembered as a wonderful and caring person.
Survivors: Wife; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:30 – 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019