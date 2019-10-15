|
|
Walter W. Houghton, 99, formerly of Emmaus and Philadelphia, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley. He was the husband of the late Bernadette A. (Fierko) Houghton. Walter was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Mae (Hickman) Houghton. Walter proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. He was employed with the Pennsylvania Railroad. Walter was a member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus, and a member of the choir.
Survivors: Daughters; Dr. Bernadette Houghton, Loretta McCollough (Thomas) and Anne Brady (John), Grandchildren; Allison, Lindsey, Meghan and J. W.; 2 Great-Grandchildren, Colin and Emmit.
Services: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Contributions: May be made to the St. Ann's Church Choir.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019