Wanda L. Reis, 56, Schnecksville, passed away February 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Dolores (Benner) Reith. Wanda enjoyed gardening and day trips and loved to cook and bake.
Survivors: Children, David M. Reis and Brittney L. Faust; Sister, Shirley K. Schaup and her husband Dennis; Companion, Matthew L. Wagner and her fur babies.
Services: Graveside 11AM Fri., Feb 14th at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery, Ridge St, Emmaus. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh Valley No Kill Shelter, P O Box 4272, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020