Wanda M. Yeakel
Wanda M. Yeakel, 91, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on August 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Marvin A. Yeakel, who passed away in 1986. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Miles G. and Alice I. (Kline) Engleman. Wanda was an active member at Old Zionsville UCC, where she was the treasurer and co-chair of the Circle of Fellowship Committee for many years. She was a crossing guard in Emmaus for many years.

Survivors: Daughter, Kay A. Hopko and her husband, John; Sons, Jeffrey A. Yeakel and his wife, Cathy, and Jack A. Yeakel and his wife, Wendy; 5 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren. Wanda was predeceased by her son, Lee C. Yeakel, and her siblings, Helen Balascak and Richard F. Engleman.

Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, August 22 at Old Zionsville UCC, 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville, PA 18068. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM Saturday in the church. Casual attire is encouraged. Social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address listed above.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
