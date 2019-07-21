|
Wanda S. (Blood) Eckrode went home to the lord on July 16th at the age of 93. She was born in Lublin, Poland to the late William and Emelia (Bulzer) Blood and was predeceased by her husband SSgt. John F. Eckrode Sr. retired USAF, Daughter Charlotte Grace (Eckrode) Wetzel who passed away March 2019, and Grandson Lance Corporal Jason Matthew Wetzel in 1999. Wanda was a Holocaust Survivor of Auschwitz Concentration Camp. She retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home, in Dorneyville, after over 20 years of service in the Central Supply Department. She is survived by her son John F. Eckrode Jr., Grandson Jamie and wife Heather Wetzel, Great Grandson Jamie Wetzel Jr. and his Fiancée Allicia Poniktera, Great Great Grandson Jason Wetzel and Great Great Granddaughter Cheyenne Grace Wetzel. A viewing will be held on Friday July 26th at Relevant Church, 1080 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103 from 10AM until a service at 11AM. Donations may be given to the church in memory of Wanda.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019