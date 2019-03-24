Home

Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
Wanda Sochanski Obituary
Wanda E. Sochanski, of Allentown, passed away on March 12th at the age of 66. She was born in Allentown to the late Valentine B. and Emily (Missura) Sochanski. Wanda received her Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Kutztown University and then taught for 20 years in the Bangor School District. She later attended Lehigh University, where she graduated with honors, receiving her Masters in Education Technology. Wanda worked as an adjunct Professor at Lehigh University in Computer Science and worked directly for EDS and Bethlehem Steel. Wanda was active in the teachers union and was a dive master, teaching scuba diving off of the New Jersey coast. She is survived by her brother S Andrew Sochanski of Williamstown, NJ and her aunt Wanda S. Ruggiero of Washington D.C.A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday March 27th from 10:00AM until Noon at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Ave., in Allentown.Flowers may be sent to the funeral home and Contributions may be given to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association www.hawkmountain.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
