Wandalee Saraceno

It is with great sadness that the family of Wandalee (Silfies) Saraceno announce her passing on September 9th 2020 in St. Petersburg Florida. Wandalee was born in Palmerton, Pennsylvania.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Perry Saraceno and his wife Kathie, Chris Saraceno and his wife Lisa, Mark Saraceno and his husband Michael; Brother Art Silfies and his wife Cathy; 3 Grandchildren; 2 Step-Grandchildren; 3 Great-Grandchildren; and 3 Step-Great-Grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by her friends at Carlton Arms.



She was predeceased by her Husband of 62 years Angelo Saraceno; grandson Michaelangelo L. Saraceno; step-grandson Brandon Young; and her parents Arthur and Ruth (Laudenslager) Silfies.



Wandalee was a proud mother and grandmother. In her youth she was a ballet and tap dancer and a pageant winner of Miss Teen Leigh Valley. She enjoyed entertaining and was always the life of the party. She wore her heart on her sleeve and always said what was on her mind. She will be remembered for her bold personality and always making her friends and family laugh with her off beat sense of humor. Wandalee loved animals and throughout her life always had a small dog as a faithful companion. She also enjoyed dancing, cooking and collecting jewelry.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



