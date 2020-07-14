1/2
Warren A. "Skip" Hess Jr.
Warren A. "Skip" Hess, Jr., 75 of Upper Macungie Twp. died at home on July 12, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara (Slivka) Hess. The couple would have observed their 53rd year of marriage later this year. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Warren A., Sr. and Genevieve Betty (Evans) Hess. He was a member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Orthodox Greek Catholic Church in Allentown. Warren had served in the Army National Guard where he attained the rank of Sargeant and was a member of the American Legion #426 in Coplay for the past 52 years. He was a 32nd Degree F & AM, with the Jordan-Martin Lodge #673, was a member of the Scottish Rite both in Allentown and the Rajah Shrine in Reading. Warren was employed by the Commonwealth of PA in various capacities and was a former Vice-President of the Local AFSCME.

Survivors: Wife; Siblings, Preston "Buzz" Hess and his wife Jeanette, Jane Piger and Richard Hess and his wife Audrey; Brother-In-Law, Dennis Slivka and his wife Debra; Sister-In-Law, Nancy Rowan and her husband Mark; and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th& Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in St. Nicholas Greek Catholic Cemetery in Hometown. Please follow social distancing and you must wear a mask to enter the funeral home.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church c/o 1231 N. 14th Street, Whitehall, PA 18052.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
JUL
18
Service
09:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
July 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
